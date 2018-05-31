SARASOTA, Fla. -- The city of Sarasota declared a state of emergency for Lido Beach.

The already-eroded beach is vanishing even more after Subtropical Storm Alberto.

“We’ re seeing property damage here for the first time here in many, many years,” said Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin. “We’ve seen some bricks and tiles uplifted. We’ve seen some stairs collapsed and several pavilions that were threatened. Of course, the dunes are being eroded.”

City officials say North Lido beach has seen 5-7 feet of beach vanish. People who live at First Lido Condominiums say waves crashed over their walls during Alberto because the beach washed away.

They’re concerned for their safety and those of some of the marine life. They say sea turtle nests have been washed away.

