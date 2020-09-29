The vehicle they were traveling in struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped for traffic.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies were killed in a crash Tuesday off Interstate 20 just outside of Augusta, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

They said the crash happened around 11:13 a.m. at mile marker 190 near the Lewiston Road exit.

According to a GSP spokesman, a FCSO Dodge Charger, occupied by two deputies, struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left eastbound lane.

No other information on the crash was available at this time, and the GSP said that the investigation is ongoing. The names of the deputies are being withheld until confirmation of next of kin notification.

NBC affiliate WAGT said the incident happened the same day as a memorial service in Augusta for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Norton. Norton died of complications from COVID-19.

The locally-based J.D. Paugh Foundation told the station that the Fulton County deputies had come to the CSRA for Norton’s funeral and died after leaving the morning service. The foundation was established in honor of a fallen Richmond County deputy.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the fatal accident "tragic" in a Tweet, adding that "the thoughts and prayers of all Georgians are with" the "families, loved ones, and colleagues of these two officers."

"Please keep the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office family and the family members of all involved in your thoughts and prayers," the GSP said in a prepared statement.