At least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly explosion rocked the Philadelphia suburbs.

Officials say an explosion leveled a home in Pottstown just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to our sister station in Philadelphia, Montgomery County officials say they have received reports that four people are dead and two are unaccounted for.

Residents in Montgomery County say they heard a blast and then saw fire.



There was no word on what caused the explosion.

Police have not identified the victims.

The Pottstown School District has canceled school on Friday.

A post on social media from a reporter at the Pottstown Mercury Newspaper shows only rubble left behind.

At the scene of what appears to be an explosion on N. Washington Street in Pottstown. 1 house entirely gone, other houses damaged. No flames, smoke or smell of gas. These are the shots I got before police kicked me out. pic.twitter.com/r7gEgepQRx — Evan Brandt (@PottstownNews) May 27, 2022