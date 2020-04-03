LABELLE, Fla — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the eighth panther death attributed to deadly collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old male panther were found Monday in Hendry County on a rural road west of LaBelle, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

