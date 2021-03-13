Cuomo: 'I did not do what has been alleged, period'

The governor said Friday that no one wants the reviews underway to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than he does.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a call with reporters Friday afternoon Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again addressed the growing number of allegations against him.

The governor said no one wants the reviews underway to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than he does. He urged people to wait for 'the facts' before forming an opinion.

"There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period," Cuomo said.

These latest comments from the governor came shortly after a seventh woman came forward with allegations.

The governor reiterated his remarks from last week.

Cuomo said, "It's very simple. I never harassed anyone. I never abused anyone. I never assaulted anyone, and I never would, right?"

He added, "Is it possible that I have taken a picture with a person who after the fact says they were uncomfortable with the pose in the picture? Yes, and that's what you're hearing about."

The governor also said he won't speculate on "possible motives."

"But I can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation," Cuomo said.

Local attorney Lindy Korn, who specializes in cases of sexual misconduct in the workplace, said it's often overlooked how hard it is to come forward.

"Many people lose weight. Many people can't sleep. Many people develop other issues because of the stress. It is a health issue as well as a legal issue, and we as a country have really shamed and blamed people, and actually even mocked them when they come forward with a story," Korn said.

She added, "To believe that you're going to come forth and be believed against the Governor of New York State, that really takes courage and guts."

The governor was also asked a question about whether he had relationships with any of the women that he considered consensual, which he didn't directly answer.

Cuomo replied in part, "My statement could not be clearer, I think. I never harassed anyone. I never assaulted anyone. I never abused anyone. To the extent you get these people who say well, 'He took a picture of me and I was uncomfortable.' I apologized for that."