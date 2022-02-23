Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and her daughter, Mya, died in a fire at their home Feb. 17.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Funeral services will be held this week for an Indiana State Police trooper and her daughter who died in a house fire in Monticello.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a Feb. 20, 2022 report on a vigil remembering Stephanie and Mya Thompson.)

ISP Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and her 17-year-old daughter, Mya, died in the fire Feb. 17 at their home in the White County city. Stephanie Thompson was a 23-year state police veteran, who had received the department's Lifesaving Award and a Letter of Commendation Award during her career.

Mya Thompson was a star swimmer at Twin Lakes High School, competing in the state finals earlier this month as a junior. She also played tennis for her school and was part of the National Honor Society and the White County 4-H, according to an obituary for the women.

The community gathered Sunday to remember the women during a vigil at Twin Lakes High School.

Services for Stephanie and Mya will be held Thursday and Friday this week in Monticello.

Their visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Twin Lakes High School Main Gym. Funeral services will be held the following day at the gym, starting at 11 a.m.

The Thompsons will be laid to rest at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Monticello.