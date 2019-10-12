TAMPA, Fla. — There's a steady increase in flu cases popping up across the country and in Florida.

One area that has local health leaders concerned is the spike in school-aged kids across Hillsborough County.

Over the past few years in Hillsborough County, flu shots were offered during the school day by a third party. But because there was such a high demand, it became a staffing issue for the third party working with the schools, so they stopped the program.

After seeing more than the increase in flu outbreaks, the Florida Department of Health decided to step in and offer no-cost shot clinics, so they can reach as many students as possible. Kevin Watler is with the Health Department in Hillsborough County. "Here in Hillsborough County, we've had at least 16 outbreaks already, which is much higher than the same period last year. It's looking a lot like two years ago when we had a really bad flu season. This season is looking a lot like that season."

He also wanted to remind everyone that it takes about two weeks to build up your immunity once you get that vaccine. So if you get it now, you should be OK for the upcoming holidays. And if you do get the flu after getting the vaccine, it shouldn't last as long and the symptoms won't be as severe.

The flu vaccine clinics will be held at five locations:

• Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m., Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626

• Thursday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., King High School, 6815 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33610

• Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m., Jefferson High School, 4401 Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607

• Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m., Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd, Riverview FL 33569

• Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-7 p.m. Plant City High School, One Raider Place, Plant City, FL 33563

