TAMPA, Fla. —

As the coronavirus continues to spread, stores and restaurants across the bay area are changing their hours and to keep up with cleaning and re-stocking shelves.

Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will only be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Publix and Sams Club will open at their regular times but close at 8 p.m. each night.

10News

Starbucks has moved to a "to go" only model and closed all seating. You can still go into the store but will have to first order on the app then pick up your drink. Chick-Fil-A closed their dining rooms last night. You can still order inside but will have to take your food to-go. They also are not opening any playgrounds.

Cities across the country are closing restaurants, business and other places where people are at risk of spreading COVID-19. Starting tomorrow all restaurants in New York City will have to move to a to-go only option or be forced to shut their doors.

