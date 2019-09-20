ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting Oct. 1, . utility rates are increasing in St. Petersburg.
The City Council approved the hike Thursday night.
Fees are going up across the board.
Storm water fees in one area is going up 111 percent.
For more information, click here.
City of St. Petersburg
What other people are reading right now:
- UFO videos posted by Blink 182 are real and never should have been released, Navy confirms
- You can get paid $1,300 if you watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
- Mother accused of rubbing heroin on daughter's gums to help her sleep. She died.
- 'Somebody was watching out': School resource officer's quick thinking saves little boy
- Meet Buddy: The dog who inspires popular, local Buddy Brew Coffee
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter