ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting Oct. 1, . utility rates are increasing in St. Petersburg.

The City Council approved the hike Thursday night.

Fees are going up across the board.

Storm water fees in one area is going up 111 percent.

City of St. Petersburg

