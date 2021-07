He was struck while on vacation with his family.

MACON, Ga. — A Stratford Academy student was struck by lightning on Saturday while on vacation in Florida with his family.

According to Stratford Academy, the teenager struck was rising senior Walker Bethune.

It happened in Marco Island, Florida.

Stratford will hold a prayer vigil in support of Walker and his family on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the flagpole in the front main entrance of the school. The address is 6010 Peake Road.