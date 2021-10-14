Straz Center asks Tampa for $25 million in community redevelopment money

A vote is expected Thursday. The funding would be used to give the facility a facelift.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is pushing Tampa to give it $25 million from the city's Community Redevelopment Area fund.

Emails obtained by 10 Tampa Bay show Straz board members asking city leaders to back the multi-year financial proposal, which is expected to be voted on Thursday morning.

The money would be used as part of The Straz's larger $80 million master plan, which would mark the largest expansion in the facility's 35-year history.

The master plan would open up The Straz to the water, turning part of it into more of a gathering place along the Riverwalk. A new welcome center and north entrance would be created on West Fortune Street.

A multi-purpose pavilion capable of holding 500 people would be built. It could be used for performance, conferences and community events.

According to planning documents, the lobbies of Morsani Hall and Ferguson Hall would be expanded and joined – opening them up to the public.

New terraces would be built, offering Hillsborough River views. A signature restaurant would also be constructed, as well as a café.

In an email to the city, a Straz grant writer called the plan "an important investment" in diverse neighborhoods, cultural vibrancy and in Tampa’s Central Business District.

"As an anchor cultural organization for Florida’s West Coast, The Straz Center helps attract and retain talent, and it contributes to our sense of community," the grant writer added.

Florida, as a whole, has more than 140 Community Redevelopment Areas. Originally created as a way to deal with blight, state law allows local governments to designate areas as CRAs when certain conditions are met. As the city of Tampa explains on its website, examples would include places where substandard structures, crumbling infrastructure or limited affordable housing exists.

Local government-created CRA boards, which have 5-7 members, oversee activities and programs within the designated CRA zones.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor declined to comment on the matter, deferring to council members involved in the actual vote on the subject.