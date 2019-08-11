ALDINE, Texas — A student at Grantham Middle School in north Harris County was taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center after a stabbing Friday at the campus.
In a statement from Aldine ISD, the district said, "Aldine ISD is aware that a Grantham Middle School student threw a pair of scissors at another student this afternoon, striking him in the head."
A spokesperson for the district confirmed the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sources tell KHOU 11 that the student is a 12-year-old boy.
The district says any student discipline will follow the student code of conduct.
