FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she, her 6-year-old sister and their father were all hit by a car while waiting for the bus Friday morning. The others are in stable condition after they were hit in their driveway off Buford Highway in the Bonnie Brea Road area.

A Forsyth County Schools spokesperson said it happened when the bus was making a stop at around 7 a.m. As the bus activated its lights and stop sign, 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur allegedly drove his Toyota Camry around the bus and over a curb - hitting them.

Frachiseur is being charged with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to stop for a school bus loading or unloading, too fast for conditions and due care while operating a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Officer said.

A school spokesperson said when the bus driver went to open the door, expecting to see the students, they were not there. They are 1st and 4th graders at Haw Creek Elementary School, according to officials.

The bus had 20 students aboard at the time, and they were taken to school by another bus.

