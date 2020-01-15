ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Would you spend more than $600,000 a week to rent a luxury yacht?

Someone did, and the yacht is docked in the Port of St. Petersburg.

Sky10 flew over the 250-foot-long boat Wednesday morning, just south of the Coast Guard station.

The yacht can accommodate 12 passengers and has six staterooms. It has a staff of 22.

It's not clear who chartered the boat.

On its website, Moran Yacht and Ship says Bella Vita is "built for an experienced ocean and cruising yachtsman."

During the summer it will set you back nearly $724,000 per week to rent.

