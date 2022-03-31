Supporters of Tampa Councilman Orlando Gudes show up outside special meeting amid allegations

A group of people showed up to Tampa City Hall to support Orlando Gudes after sexual harassment allegations.

TAMPA, Fla — Former Tampa Council Chairman Orlando Gudes stepped down from his leadership role Thursday morning. This was after sexual harassment allegations from his former legislative aide.

Guido Maniscalco will now serve as chairman of Tampa City Council.

"A leader can't be in turmoil and try to lead," Gudes stated during a meeting on Thursday.

Gudes said he doesn't plan to resign and still serves as a council member.

"I will not be resigning, but I will step down as chair at this time," Gudes said.

Later that evening, a group of people showed up at city hall to support Gudes. They believe the 19 sexual harassment allegations coming from his former legislative aide are false.

“I am here to say that he is being treated unfairly," Derra Anthony stated.

Anthony has known Gudes for 19 years and believes the only mistake he made was hiring a friend to be his legislative aide.

“I know what sparked it, you didn’t want to do your job," Anthony stated.

Anthony wants Gudes to take back his position as chairman of the council.

“We need him on the council. We need him as a chairman. We need him," Anthony stated.

Gudes denied most of the allegations. He apologized for comments he made that weren't appropriate for the workplace.

His former legislative aide accuses him of sexually harassing her, other employees and her daughter. The allegations include claiming Gudes made comments about her clothes, her daughter's breasts and homophobic comments about Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

A press conference was scheduled earlier on Thursday with an attorney who represented the former legislative aide. That press conference was canceled when the attorney said he is no longer representing her.

"I am no longer going to speak on behalf of the claimant. Who is going to speak on her behalf, I am uncertain at this time," Attorney Grady Irvin stated.

It is unclear who is representing the former legislative aide.