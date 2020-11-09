19 years later: Survivor recounts moment he helped save lives during 9/11 attacks

As he was evacuating the South Tower he said he felt it rock. When he got out of the building, he said his military instincts kicked in.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — On September 11, 2001, Greg Amira a Vice President of Morgan Stanley, was going into work on the 73rd floor of the World Trade Center.

As he was evacuating the South Tower he said he felt it rock. When he got out of the building, he said his military instincts kicked in.

He ran inside to help get people out. He says he was able to help save many lives. “I helped many others to live and I hope those people did something with their lives.” He says he lives by the mantra, “Help a fellow person. Help others.”

Amira remembers a lot about that day and wants others to never forget.

"When it comes to something like the World Trade Center, I can sit back and recount every movement, every smell, almost every person's face and everything about it," Amira said.

He says, if September 11 can be commemorated in the form of unity and giving it would be one way to memorialize and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Amira was called back to the military service after the attacks and served overseas. He now works with the nonprofit organization Wounded Vets.

Greg Amira, we thank you for your service.

What other people are reading right now: