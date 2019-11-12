CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has begun letting people through the main gates of the base and say the lockdown has been lifted.

A Department of Defense alert states all personnel can return to work, except for Building 8. It states: "From DOD ALERT Shelter in place has been lifted, gates have been opened for normal traffic. All personnel except BUILDING 8 return to work. BUILDING 8 personnel stay sheltered in place. Reply with the following number: 2) Acknowledge Notification"

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi went on lockdown around 7:30am. At the time of the lockdown, officials posted to Facebook asking people on base to "shelter in place," adding "this is not a drill."

At 7:50am, officials updated the status of the base, saying a "suspect is in custody."

No additional information on what caused the lockdown are available at this time.

