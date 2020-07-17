"Our injured officer is now home and recovering, he will undergo facial reconstructive surgery next week," said the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

The suspect who reportedly stomped on an officer's head during an officer-involved shooting incident in Atlantic Beach Thursday has been identified.

Atlantic Beach Police Department says Jaden Perkins, 19, has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder. He was absentee booked into the jail, likely due to injuries sustained during the incident.

"Thank you for the huge outpouring of support and prayers for our officers involved in the incident yesterday," said the agency on Facebook. "Our injured officer is now home and recovering, he will undergo facial reconstructive surgery next week. Prayers are much appreciated."

ABPD says they received the initial call sometime around 5 a.m. about a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Panera Bread. When the first officer arrived on the scene, they got engaged in a physical struggle with the suspect who knocked the officer unconscious, police say.

Police say the suspect then began to stomp on the officer's head who sustained injuries to his hands and face.

When a backup officer arrived, ABPD says the suspect said something to the effect of "you're going to have to kill me" before approaching.

The officer gave verbal commands to the suspect to stop his approach and ABPD says the suspect tried to reach for the officer's gun. The officer then fired one round at the suspect, who fell to the ground and continued to be combative before he was taken to a nearby hospital.