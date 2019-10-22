LAKELAND, Fla. — The annual swan round-up is Tuesday on Lake Morton.

The birds are a beloved part of the community.

Each year, the city's parks and rec department catches them so they can get checked out by local veterinarians.

"We try to get the swan population at around 65. So, if we have a surplus of birds, we'll then look for some homes for those surplus birds," said Kevin Cook, director of communications for the city of Lakeland.

The original swans on Lake Morton were donated by Queen Elizabeth in 1957.

The 39th annual Lakeland Swan roundup begins at 7 a.m.

The community is encouraged to come out and watch.

