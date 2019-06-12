BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local candy shop is hoping to become the world record holder for the largest piece of sponge candy ever made.

Niagara Chocolates created a 131-pound piece of the polarizing treat.

Back in October, Fowler's submitted a piece of sponge candy to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Niagara Chocolates took inspiration from them and made their own piece in the spirit of friendly competition to honor the iconic Buffalo candy.

"It's such a part of our tradition and our heritage," said Joe Annunziato, Senior Marketing Manager for Niagara Chocolates. "We feel like we make the best sponge candy in Buffalo, so let's give it a shot at the world's largest piece."

If you'd like to see it, the piece of sponge candy is on display at the Niagara Chocolates Store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

If you take a picture of it and post it with #BuffalosBestSpongeCandy, you will be entered to win a Niagara Chocolate prize package.

