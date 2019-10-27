TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is expected to vote on a proposed tax on guns and ammunition that would add a $25 fee to shop owners and tax each round of ammunition sold.

The proposal was pitched by Tacoma Council Member Ryan Mello as a way to fund gun violence prevention programs in the city.

Opponents of the tax say it could put smaller 'mom and pop' gun shops out of business.

“I'm certain I will close,” said Mary Davies, of Mary’s Pistols in Tacoma. “It's the principle that people will have to pay for what they think is there right. You would not pay a tax to vote, pay a tax for free speech.”

The proposal is currently making its way through the council.

"Gun violence is a real problem with 40,000 gun-related deaths in 2018, and 22-gun related homicides in Tacoma this year alone,” Mello told KING 5 on Friday “This is a modest tax to fund gun violence prevention programs in Tacoma."

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said there is an “urgent and critical need to fund programs that educate the public about responsible gun ownership, gun safety, and gun violence prevention."

“I don't make a lot of money per gun. The $25 per gun would literally price me out of business,” said Dan Davies, Mary’s husband and co-owner of Mary’s Pistols. “This ordinance threatens my livelihood, my family, and my friends.”

