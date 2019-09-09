TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Americans love their pets, especially dogs! Nearly 40 percent of pet owners have a dog, while only 25 percent have cats.

And there's a big discrepancy in how we take care of our dogs versus cats.

Most dogs will get at least one routine visit to the vet, while less than half of our cats get taken in for the care they need.

Veterinarian Kristi Tipton is giving this cute kitten a thorough check up. She hopes this this little guy gets something most cats don't, regular, routine vet care. "I think there are lots of factors in people not taking their cats to the vet as often as they do their dogs. One... it can be stressful for cats. They don't leave the home as often as dogs do."

Bill Cherin owns dogs and cats and he admits. "It's so much easier to bring dogs to the vet, you just say 'let's go for a ride' and they jump right in the car, where a cat... it's always been a struggle to get them into the carrier and then just the stress of the car ride."

But you should take the extra effort, Tipton says cats need those regular check ups. "Cats are really good about hiding illness. So they may not see illness in cats as often as they do in dogs."

Cherin found a solution to his problem. He now uses MVS pet care, which is a vet that treats all your pets in your home. "They do all the exams here. There's no stress to the cat as much. It's just so much easier."

But if you do have to corral your kitty into a carrier, Tipton has these suggestions: One would be to have the carrier out on a regular basis, maybe snacks in the carrier, let them nap in it so it's not so scary when they take that out and then even going for car rides when they're not going to the vet just to get them used to that."

There are some signs that your cat needs to see a vet: