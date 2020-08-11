Celebrations break out across Tampa Bay for the United States' projected 46th president, Joe Biden

Supporters danced and partied at Casa Biden in Tampa and at the Carter Woodson Museum in St. Pete.

TAMPA, Fla. — In Tampa, supporters of Joe Biden took to the streets to celebrate what they have waited days to hear, that Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States, according to CBS News.

There was music, honking, and even some happy tears, "I just started crying and I called my mom," said Bella, a young voter.

Once the news broke supporters gathered at Casa Biden, to celebrate.

"The people of this country have expressed their desire for the future of this country," supporter Vanessa Lester said.

Brittany Zinkhan came to the celebration with her family, including her young son Luca. "This is for our country. This is for the future. He is the future. So like he's got to be a part of it."

Supporters also celebrated the first projected female, Black and Asian American vice president.

"And she's gonna represent. So that's what it means to me to have the first not only female vice president but for her to be a woman of color. I'm beyond words," Lester said.

Supporters were not concerned about President Trump's promise to mount legal cases to battle the electoral vote tally.

For organizer Victor DiMaio, the celebrations for Biden could not wait, "It just became very spontaneous. And I wanted to do this later. But what they said no, no, no, we want to come out right now. We want to wave our flag. We want to beat our pots. We want to dance to the music."

Over in St. Pete, supporters danced and celebrated at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum. Mayor Rick Kriseman was in attendance, thrilled with the news, "We have better days ahead and it's a great time for this country."

