Two food trucks stolen in Tampa

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help figuring out who the thieves are.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two food trucks were stolen from the Tampa Bay area -- less than a month apart.

The red "Pizzeataly" truck was taken in the early morning hours of Nov. 16. Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay says unidentified people used a Ford F250 to steal the food truck from a parking lot at Hillsborough Avenue West and

Sawyer Road in Tampa.

The thieves drove south on Veterans Expressway. Their pickup is dark, with a light-colored bottom and aftermarket rims.

The "Pizzeataly" truck is worth about $30,000 and has Florida license plate LHZG98.

Sometime in the middle of the night, between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, another food truck vanished -- this time from the parking lot of FL Food Truck Builders at 4901 Rio Vista Avenue West in Tampa.

This one was the 16-foot "Beginning Delights" trailer. It has Florida license plate Y228AZ and a black fabricated shelf that holds two white propane tanks on the front.

It, too, is worth about $30,000.

The "Beginning Delights" trailer was also stolen by people in a pickup truck, possibly a 2002-2009 Dodge Ram 2500. The pickup was dark with aftermarket rims and tires. It was last seen going south on the Veterans Expressway from Hillsborough Avenue.



Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in these cases. Tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit information online.

