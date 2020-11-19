Tampa businesses launch new 'Safe & Sound' initiative as COVID-19 cases spike

The initiative is made up of businesses hoping to lead the way in safely remaining open during the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was eight months ago when Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered restaurants to scale down capacity, then stop dine-in service all together while bars were forced to empty.

And while certain restrictions have been lifted, normally high traffic places like downtown St. Pete that saw empty tables are worried an increase in cases will force another lockdown.

But one group of Tampa businesses is banding together, launching a new initiative to lead the way in keeping customers safe and stay in business during this next wave of cases.

"My business was closed for seven months and I told myself when I opened that I wanted to open the right, safe way," Tom DeGeorge, co-owner of CrowBar said. He opened CrowBar 14 years ago.

"We want to continue to keep our doors open but keep everyone safe at the same time," Melissa Deming, owner of Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe said.

Both local business owners are part of the new "Safe & Sound" initiative where businesses will ensure social distancing, limited capacity, and mask use at their location.

"It's just about making some sort of effort to be safer than just operating normally when we are clearly not in normal times," DeGeorge said.

The Independent, Hooch and Hive, and Shuffle are a few other businesses in the initiative. They hope to set a precedent for others that are not taking safety as seriously.

"It is completely infuriating when we see other businesses being irresponsible and putting everyone's life in jeopardy. We want everyone to make good decisions when they go out to keep everyone safe and sound," Deming said.

Many local businesses say they are frustrated with the lack of guidance from the governor on reopening safely, saying it's keeping tourists away for longer.

The "Safe & Sound" initiative welcomes all businesses to join their effort to hold each other accountable during this trying time.