TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area mom has filed the first wrongful death lawsuit against e-cigarette company, JUUL Labs. Lisa Vail argues that her son, Daniel Wakefield, died as a result of breathing complications after years of JUUL use.

The case focuses on marketing tactics employed by the company.

Local lawyer and former federal prosecutor, Todd Foster explained what they believe are the biggest concerns when it comes to that marketing.

"Most of what they talk about is that the nicotine content was super high," he said. "Much higher than cigarettes, I think they allege, that the addictive nature of the substance wasn't disclosed. Yet, it was marketed on the Internet and social media, and there were paid promoters to promote this as safe, when in fact, it was not."

The lawsuit was followed by an announcement from Florida's attorney general that she'd be investigating 20 vaping companies.

Her investigation will focus on marketing practices, online sales strategies, and the targeting of minors.

According to Foster, the concerns in this lawsuit and Moody's investigation, are similar to ones we've seen in the past.

"I think they are focusing on the marketing to get the person interested," he added. "And then once the person is interested, it's concealed, or it's not disclosed to the person that this is bad. You know, that you have serious health risks here. That you have to consider. Which was the same thing with cigarettes for years."

Foster also talked about his concerns about tobacco and vaping companies marketing a product that they know is or was unsafe.

"The allegation was that this was unsafe, the tobacco companies knew it was unsafe, yet they marketed it nonetheless. And we saw the same thing with pharmaceuticals," he said. "What you're seeing now, that people were taking these opioids and doctors and other people believed that they were non-addictive and safe. And now it's coming out that, that's just not true. So it's the same type of thing."

JUUL has been contacted for comment on the pending lawsuit, but we have yet to hear back.

At the end of September, JUUL stopped advertising its products in the U.S.

