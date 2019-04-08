TAMPA, Fla. — It's not the first time locals from Puerto Rico have rallied in support of their Island. This time they're celebrating former Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation.

Rossello left office on Friday and appointed Pedro Pierluisi. His resignation came after people protested in Puerto Rico and in Tampa for weeks.

Many locals said they will protest again if they feel the new governor is corrupt. They're looking for someone the Island can trust.

"What's going to happen now is Puerto Ricans are going to be watching his every move. So that person is not going to have that much room for error. He's going to have to be transparent and he's going to have to do the right thing. Puerto Ricans said, 'No more!' He's going to have to do what he needs to do and he has no choice," Jeannie Calderon with Somos Puerto Rico Tampa said.

Pedro Pierluisi has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He said he will step down from the position if they choose not to approve him.

