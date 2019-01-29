TAMPA, Fla. — It can be a long, lonely road to success for small business owners, and even more difficult for women. An event this weekend is aiming to help these entrepreneurs take their business to the next level.

Vanessa Charles is a successful Tampa Bay realtor.

She expects to close several million dollars of business in just the first quarter of this year, but it wasn't always easy for her.

Early on, Charles realized women were spending more time competing rather than complementing each other. She decided to organize an event to change that.

"I feel this is important because I want to bring all these women together. I want all of us to be supportive of each other," Charles said. "I want everyone who comes to amplify, to feel like they're leaving with this tribe of women who've got their backs that they can call when they need business help, or even if they're just having a bad day."

Charles says the event is focused on female entrepreneurs, but open to men too. The speakers will be talking about how small business owners can find their ideal customer and keep them. The event will also touch on the importance of branding through social media.

The event is Saturday at the Hyatt in St. Petersburg. Anyone wanting to go must buy a ticket to attend.

