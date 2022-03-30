City council chairman's attorneys deny and defend sexual harassment allegations

The attorneys for one of Tampa's top city leaders are denying and defending sexual harassment allegations against Council Chairman Orlando Gudes.

TAMPA, Fla — Attorneys for one of Tampa's top city leaders are defending him in a sexual harassment investigation. Tampa Council Chairman Orlando Gudes faces 19 sexual harassment allegations, majority of which a law firm found "more likely than not to have occurred."

The allegations come after Gudes' former legislative aide brought them up to the city of Tampa's human resources department. The investigation began on August 12, 2021.

The city hired Trenam Law to investigate each allegation. Trenam Law states Gudes former legislative aide alleged she was harassed because she was a woman and that created a hostile work environment for her.

Trenam Law finds 18 of the 19 allegations to be credible. The firm interviewed witnesses, including an intern in the office at the time and Gudes.

To conduct the investigation, it's costing taxpayers $98,897.50.

A spokesman for the city, Adam Smith wrote, “The cost to taxpayers, unfortunately, is significant, but this was an unprecedented complaint involving an elected official, so the city had to hire an independent, outside attorney to conduct an exhaustive investigation.”

New documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay reveal Gudes' legal team is denying and defending the allegations.

One allegation involved Gudes answering the door in his boxers when his legislative aide came to his house regarding work documents, records say. His attorneys said he was wearing compression shorts, similar to what bikers wear. Adding, he put pants on.

Trenam Law said his legislative aide reminded him that she was his employee when she says she saw him in boxers.

Another allegation involved Gudes making homophobic comments, including some about Mayor Jane Castor and her wife, according to the documents obtained. Gudes' attorneys mentioned he has a gay family member and is mindful of that, denying the comments.

The investigative report from Trenam Law detailed most of the allegations to be credible, the city of Tampa says.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Gudes on Wednesday to see if he had a comment about if he plans to stay in his position or resign. He didn't respond. His legal team also didn't respond to our request for a statement.

Gudes did release a statement Tuesday after the city of Tampa released its findings from the investigation. He did not make mention of resigning, but said, " I do accept responsibility for comments that I made that, while not sexual harassment, were not appropriate for the workplace."

Attorneys from Irvin Law Firm will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the allegations further.

That same morning, Tampa city council will meet as scheduled. Gudes still serves as the council chairman. Some current Tampa City Council members said they believe Gudes should resign.

The governor's office said they are aware of this investigation and the governor's power to suspend a municipal officer.