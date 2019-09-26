TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Councilman Luis Viera says "we can no longer ignore the sad reality that has been created with regard to gun safety issues."

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Viera revealed he was inspired by the actions of Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos, "a Republican who bucked his party and urged his City Council to pass a similar resolution."

Last week, Cretekos asked the Clearwater City Council to pass a resolution urging Congress to enact an assault weapons ban that includes banning high-capacity magazines, enacting a national “red-flag law” and strengthening background checks.

The resolution only partially passed and doesn't have any legislative impact. A city resolution like this sends a message to lawmakers in Washington who can pass such laws.

RELATED: Clearwater mayor wants to ask Congress to ban assault weapons

Following in the Clearwater mayor's footsteps, Viera is hoping the six other Tampa City Council members will support a resolution backing an assault weapons ban and expansion of red-flag laws.

Viera's Facebook post says, "I know that Tampa City Council will help lead this conversation with unequivocal moral solidarity with victims of gun violence through this resolution. Let’s move the goal posts and terms of this dialogue to where they should be on this issue."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter