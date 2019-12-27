TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash.
The department said southbound 50 Street N from Adamo Drive to the westbound entrance ramp of the Selmon Expressway is closed.
Drivers will need to seek an alternate route.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
