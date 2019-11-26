TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of W. Ohio Ave. Interbay in Tampa.
When officers arrived at the scene around 12:38 a.m., they found a 48-year-old man dead inside a home. His name has not been released.
Investigators said this does not appear to be a random act.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives are currently developing leads in the case.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
