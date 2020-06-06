Protesters march through downtown Tampa

For the second weekend, people are walking through downtown Tampa against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

TAMPA, Fla. — In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Rainy weather hasn't stopped people from going out across the Tampa Bay area, from Tampa to Sarasota, where people have hit the streets.

Updates:

5:25 p.m. June 6

Protesters made their way through parts of downtown Tampa, including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

2:29 p.m. June 6

Many participated in the Athletes Peace Walk with USF football players, including KJ Sails, a senior on the USF football team who helped organize an educational walk in Tampa.

He invited athletes, coaches and administrators admin from USF, UT and area high schools to join.

