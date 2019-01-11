TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who broke into a woman's home and tied her up.

This happened Tuesday night in the 4000 block of Hampshire Road in Tampa.

One of the intruders was armed with a rifle and another with a black handgun, investigators said.

Once inside, the men tied up the woman with a zip tie and placed a shirt over her face.

The men took jewelry from the home and took off.

The intruders are described as the following:

Thin build, male, approx. 5’2”, gray mask and gray gloves, dark rifle Medium build, male, approx. 5’7:, gray mask Large build, male, approx. 270 pounds, 5’7”, black mask and small pistol

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

