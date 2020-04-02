TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is investigating an early-morning house fire.

Crews were called to a home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bird and 14th streets for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the home. Crews knocked the fire out fairly quickly.

There were no reports of injuries.

