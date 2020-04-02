TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is investigating an early-morning house fire.
Crews were called to a home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bird and 14th streets for reports of a house fire.
When crews arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the home. Crews knocked the fire out fairly quickly.
There were no reports of injuries.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida man arrested for human trafficking in Tampa
- FHP: Clearwater family killed in crash after driver runs a red light, takes off
- Iowa caucuses underway in 2020's first big decision day
- Only in Florida: Video shows gator eating invasive python
- President Trump corrects tweet congratulating Super Bowl champion Chiefs
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter