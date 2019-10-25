TAMPA, Fla. — A massive training session with dozens of agencies and a hundred volunteers is happening on Friday at the Gandy boat ramp in Tampa.

An airport spokesperson said the training starts at 10:30 a.m. and is part of an FAA-required exercise testing the airport's readiness in the event of an actual mass-casualty incident.

This year's exercise simulates a water rescue similar to the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson. A fictitious airline on final approach to TPA will call in an emergency and the response effort will commence as if it were a real-world event.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel will lead the water rescue effort at an off-shore location.

In all, more than 30 agencies from both sides of Tampa Bay are participating to test all aspects of a response, including rescue and recovery, medical triage, law enforcement, traffic control and patient tracking.

More than 100 volunteers will also be participating, playing the role of victims at the crash site, as well as family and friends who arrive at the airport.

