Tampa International Airport has a new voice

Casey Phillips was announced as the new shuttle voice in the "Voice of TPA Contest". Travelers will be able to hear her voice over the next month.

TAMPA, Fla. — Back in May, Tampa International Airport teamed up with United Way Suncoast for the first-ever "Voice of TPA Contest." The contest was created to raise funds for United Way Suncoast as part of the airport's annual giving campaign.

The $5 raffle contest raffle came with the chance of one person getting chosen for the opportunity to be the voice of the shuttles at TPA for one month.

On Thursday, the airport announced Bucs reporter Casey Phillips as its new shuttle voice. She was selected at random using a random number generator; she bought ten $5 entries to participate in the airport contest.

Video posted on the international airport's Twitter shows Phillips visiting the airport to hear her voice play for the first time on TPA's airside shuttles.

Traveling in July? Listen up for the winner of our Voice of TPA contest, ⁦⁦@caseyreporting⁩, on our shuttles!



Casey, who just so happens to be a ⁦@Buccaneers⁩ reporter, donated $50 to ⁦@UWSuncoast⁩ for 10 entries and her name was chosen at random. pic.twitter.com/5UyVVW3LEY — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) July 1, 2021

She was joined by TPA CEO Joe Lopano, United Way Suncoast Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Bemetra Simmon, and a few Buccaneers, a couple of Buccaneer cheerleaders and of course, Captain Fear the mascot.

TPA stated that Phillips will be the first person – other than Tampa's mayor – to greet travelers this way in at least a decade.