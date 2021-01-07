Tampa International Airport has a new voice

TAMPA, Fla. — Back in May, Tampa International Airport teamed up with United Way Suncoast for the first-ever "Voice of TPA Contest." The contest was created to raise funds for United Way Suncoast as part of the airport's annual giving campaign.
The $5 raffle contest raffle came with the chance of one person getting chosen for the opportunity to be the voice of the shuttles at TPA for one month.
On Thursday, the airport announced Bucs reporter Casey Phillips as its new shuttle voice. She was selected at random using a random number generator; she bought ten $5 entries to participate in the airport contest.
Video posted on the international airport's Twitter shows Phillips visiting the airport to hear her voice play for the first time on TPA's airside shuttles.
She was joined by TPA CEO Joe Lopano, United Way Suncoast Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Bemetra Simmon, and a few Buccaneers, a couple of Buccaneer cheerleaders and of course, Captain Fear the mascot.
TPA stated that Phillips will be the first person – other than Tampa's mayor – to greet travelers this way in at least a decade.
