TAMPA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man is wanted for having sex with an underaged girl.

Charles Travis Watts, of 34th Street North in Tampa, had consensual sex with a girl who was 14 when their sexual relationship started in Oct. 2017 and was 15 when it ended in April, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information regarding Watts' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

