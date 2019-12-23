TAMPA, Fla. — Westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are shutdown near 19th Street because of a crash in Tampa.

Tampa police say they are investigating a crash involving someone walking near 15th Street. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

