TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Tampa.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of W. Walnut Street around 7:14 a.m. for a report of shots heard in the area. Officers found two adults with gunshot wounds.

Tampa police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person is seriously injured.

There are several schools nearby, and the Hillsborough County school district briefly placed a lock-in status on some of them. The lock-ins have since been lifted.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

