TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was injured Monday morning during a burglary investigation.
Officers responded to an alarm call around 1:40 a.m. at Advanced Auto Parts on N. 50th Street.
When officers got to the business, they were confronted by a person who was in the process of burglarizing the business.
The burglar struck an officer in the head with a pair of pliers.
The burglar took off but was taken into custody a short time later.
The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No names have been released.
