TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Gloria Resto, 55, suffers from early-stages of dementia.

Resto was last seen walking in the St. Joseph's Hospital parking lot at 3001 Dr MLK Blvd. W on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

If you known Resto's whereabouts, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

