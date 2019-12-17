TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for a missing and endangered woman.
Gloria Resto, 55, suffers from early-stages of dementia.
Resto was last seen walking in the St. Joseph's Hospital parking lot at 3001 Dr MLK Blvd. W on Monday around 11:30 a.m.
If you known Resto's whereabouts, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- Amber Alert: 2 children reported missing in Florida
- 'I'll be happy to meet you again with a baseball bat': Residents warn porch pirates to stay away
- Hallmark apologizes, says it looks to 'reinstate' gay wedding commercial
- Military academies probe possible 'white power' signs before Army-Navy game
- Police identify man accused of masturbating on woman at Walmart
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter