TAMPA, Fla. — Three months after three Tampa police officers were fired for violating department policies, the officers' supervisors were demoted and reprimanded.

In May 2019, three officers were fired for policy violations, including turning off body cameras and throwing away small amounts of drugs. A month later, 17 cases were overturned because of the internal investigation.

Previous: 3 Tampa officers fired for violating department policies

More: State Attorney's office overturns 17 cases after 3 Tampa cops were fired

Tampa police announced Friday that a corporal and a sergeant who supervised the three officers were involved in a related investigation and have been reprimanded. The corporal got a written reprimand, and the sergeant was demoted to an officer.

"We have sent a clear message that we have an expectation of accountability through all level of the organization," Chief Brian Dugan said.

The three officers fired in May were Mark Landry, John Laretta and Algenis Maceo. Seven other officers were also disciplined.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.