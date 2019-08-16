TAMPA, Fla. — Three months after three Tampa police officers were fired for violating department policies, the officers' supervisors were demoted and reprimanded.
In May 2019, three officers were fired for policy violations, including turning off body cameras and throwing away small amounts of drugs. A month later, 17 cases were overturned because of the internal investigation.
Previous: 3 Tampa officers fired for violating department policies
More: State Attorney's office overturns 17 cases after 3 Tampa cops were fired
Tampa police announced Friday that a corporal and a sergeant who supervised the three officers were involved in a related investigation and have been reprimanded. The corporal got a written reprimand, and the sergeant was demoted to an officer.
"We have sent a clear message that we have an expectation of accountability through all level of the organization," Chief Brian Dugan said.
The three officers fired in May were Mark Landry, John Laretta and Algenis Maceo. Seven other officers were also disciplined.
What other people are reading right now:
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. aboard plane that ran off runway and caught fire
- He awoke to the sound of breaking glass. Then he shot and killed the person who broke in
- ‘Born out of wedlock’ policy used to deny 1-year-old citizenship because her parents are gay
- Woman promised her twins to couple, then backed out, deputies say
- Oldest woman in America celebrates 115th birthday
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.