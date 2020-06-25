Confidentiality concerns delay Tampa police report on alleged use of force at TGH

The findings of an investigation were expected to be brought before city council on Thursday.

City Council members will now have to wait longer for a requested update about two Tampa Police officers and their alleged unprovoked use of force on an unarmed man.

The incident was highlighted by councilman Orlando Gudes during a council meeting on June 4. Gudes said the police department used force against an unarmed Black man earlier this month at Tampa General Hospital.

"I'm getting calls, complaints, and very frustrated," Gudes said. "A young man was rudely thrown to the ground by police, and his glasses were broken."

He made a motion to place the two officers on administrative leave but was told by City Attorney Gina Grimes that the mayor has the final say on proper administration.

The motion was re-framed and instead made to request the administration investigate the incident and report back to the council on June 25. Councilman John Dingfelder seconded the motion for the report.

However, it looks like that won't happen now due to confidentiality issues.

In a letter to the city council on June 19, Chief Brian Dugan said: "The matter is currently pending an investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau which is confidential pursuant to Florida Statute § 112.533{2)(a)."

He went on to say the two officers were placed on administrative leave on June 11. That will remain the case until the investigation is completed.

According to Dugan, the city also received a Notice of Claim on June 16 that "indicates an intent to file a lawsuit from an attorney representing the aggrieved person and based on advice of counsel there should be no further comment or discussion of this item."