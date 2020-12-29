x
Search underway for gunman after shooting on the Columbus Drive Bridge

Tampa police have not yet identified the suspected shooter.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating an argument that ended in a shooting Tuesday on the Columbus Drive Bridge over the Hillsborough River.

The bridge has been temporarily closed as detectives investigate.

One person was taken to St Joseph's Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A search is underway for the shooter.

