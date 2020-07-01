TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Metro 510 Apartments on E. Harrison Street around 3 a.m.

A woman was found shot at the complex.

During the investigation, detectives found out a man was also shot but he drove himself to the hospital.

Both are being treated at Tampa General Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

