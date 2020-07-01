TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Metro 510 Apartments on E. Harrison Street around 3 a.m.
A woman was found shot at the complex.
During the investigation, detectives found out a man was also shot but he drove himself to the hospital.
Both are being treated at Tampa General Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
What other people are reading right now:
- Earthquake topples natural wonder Punta Ventana in Puerto Rico
- Police looking for person who released bed bugs at Pennsylvania Walmart
- Oscar Meyer hiring 'hotdogger' to drive the Wienermobile
- He was fighting terrorist forces in Africa. He was killed on Sunday.
- Florida man wakes up to find another man sucking on his toes
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter