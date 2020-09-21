Man shot while trying to break up a fight outside a Tampa hookah lounge

He's expected to survive. The shooter is on the loose.

TAMPA, Fla — A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg while trying to break up a fight between his cousin and an unknown man early Monday morning in Tampa.

It happened around 12:42 a.m. in front of the Habibi Hookah Lounge on East 7th Avenue after police say an argument turned physical.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Authorities say he is stable, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives say the gunman was described as a Black man with long dreadlocks pulled to the top of his head. Authorities say he was wearing a white shirt and pink shorts. He was last seen walking south, according to law enforcement.

Detectives are trying to develop leads in the case. Authorities do not believe the 31-year-old nor his cousin knew the shooter before this happened.

Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest should call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

