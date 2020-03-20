TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a double shooting that killed a man and injured another.

The first happened Thursday night in the 2600 block of East 29th Avenue. The second happened in the area of East 18th Avenue and North 27th Street.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One of the men did not survive, according to police.

Investigators are working to develop leads in order to determine the identities of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

