Police investigate early morning shootout

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are investigating a shooting between two groups of people that left a bystander hurt.

Officers said the two groups started shooting at each other as the Score's Gentleman's Club on Dale Mabry was letting out.

While nobody was hurt at the gentleman's club when the shooting started, the groups kept firing at each other as they drove off and a Wal-Mart employee was hit with a stray round, investigators said.

Police said the Wal-Mart employee is expected to be okay and the stray round just left him bruised.

Officers said they think the two groups were targeting each other in the shooting and it was not a random act.

