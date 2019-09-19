TAMPA, Fla. — Your help is needed in finding a missing woman.
Patricia Cummings, 56, was last seen around 12 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1800 18th Avenue E in Tampa.
She was last wearing black pants and a yellow shirt.
Cummings uses a walker, has memory loss and is diabetic.
If you see her please call 813-231-6130.
